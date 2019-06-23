City of Statesboro applying to program to revitalize some neighborhoods

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Improvements may be on the way for some neighborhoods in Statesboro that have seen better days. City leaders said they’re hoping to be accepted into a program that would fund a community overhaul.

The program is called the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. Five cities at a time, are selected to be in it. It would allow the cities to obtain grants, special financing or tax credits to improve parts of the town that are rundown to in turn, improve quality of life in those areas.

“This is important because we have a large area within the city where we need to really address the revitalization. In these neighborhoods, there are a lot of dilapidated housing so we want to see if we can get rid of these dilapidated homes,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

McCollar said the neighborhoods that would see this revitalization are the city’s west side and the Whitesville Community. He said once the decayed homes are gone the city would look into developing housing options.

“We would replace those homes that are dilapidated with affordable workforce housing for the residents within the community,” McCollar said

Gwendolyn Jones grew up in the Whitesville Community and said the area is not what it once used to be. She said the dilapidated homes are an eyesore and is optimistic about any plans to help restore the community she has fond memories of.

“This is something that my husband and I have talked about, and a few of the people that are in this community have talked about…To make it a better community, you know, I’m so excited,” Jones said.

The city said it will learn whether it has been selected for the program in the fall.