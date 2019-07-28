City of Savannah to host free job fair on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is hosting a free job fair on Tuesday, July 30, to help residents find higher-paying jobs and long-term careers.

The fair will be held at the Civic Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 100 employers have registered with the City offering over 2500 jobs. Participants in the job fair will have the opportunity to meet employers, apply for jobs and receive resume assistance on-site. Residents can also apply for jobs in industries such as construction, health-care and hospitality.

City officials said a wide range of jobs are being offered from nurses (LPN & RN), GA State Troopers, Accounting Specialist, administrative support, warehouse workers, truck drivers and many more.

“For Savannah’s residents, the Job Fair is more than just a potential paycheck. It’s the first real opportunity for upward mobility and new heights of success. Programs like these are bridging the gap between our local workforce and local businesses.” Mayor Eddie Deloach, City of Savannah

The City will also offer free job skill classes to help residents prepare for the job fair on Monday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the second floor of the Civic Center. Classes will include interviewing techniques, dressing for success, workplace etiquette and resume assistance.

A detailed schedule of classes and a full list of jobs can be found here.