SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – After the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Savannah Water Reclamation division will hold a cooking oil recycling event on Monday, November 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the President Street Plant on 1400 East President Street.

Residents are asked to collect their used cooking oil and grease in sealed plastic or glass containers to turn in at the event.

Disposing of cooking oil down residential or commercial drains can cause clogs, which may result in costly repair bills for property owners or sewer spills into the environment, causing pollution in waterways, according to the City.

For more information about preventing drainage clogs from fats, oils, and grease, click here.