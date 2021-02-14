City of Savannah hosts job fair to find help with new arena project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over a hundred people came out to the City Construction Industry Job Fair, all in search of one thing, getting back to work.

The main goal of the job fair is to help employ at least 350 people to work on the new arena project for the city of Savannah.

Project officials say they’re looking for a wide variety of skill sets to get it done.

“We are all about Savannah first so if we can get people that are here that recently lost a job that we weren’t aware of, this is an opportunity for us to find them work and bring them onto our job site,” says Arena Project Executive Patrick Wipperman.

Attendees were able to explore a career in the construction industry, connect with local unions and discuss training opportunities.

“We’re seeing a good diversity of general laborers and skilled workers so that’s a great part of this because it’s really hard to find skilled laborers to come out to actual job fairs,” says President of A1 Staffing Victor Campbell.

City officials say they will host another job fair in the next month.