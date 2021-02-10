City of Savannah hosting career fair for construction of new arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Savannah’s mayor, the new arena is the “largest and most significant public infrastructure event in Savannah’s… history.” Vertical construction is well underway and the site is busy with activity.

For some, it’s a sign the Canal District is seeing growth. For others, it’s a sign jobs are coming.

“We’re serious about this project. We’re serious about our commitment to this project and we want to ensure that people understand that this is their arena and we want people to be part of that,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

In fact, the mayor says the involvement of local people and businesses have been a priority since the arena’s conception.

To make sure of it, the mayor says he is announcing additional measures next week at his weekly press conference. But for now, he says a career fair on Saturday is his way of making that happen.

“They wanted local people on this project and so that’s why and that’s why now,” said Sheron Morgan, the interim director of Work Source Coastal. “We want people of Savannah — not only job seekers and residents of Savannah — but we want them to be able to have a hand in such historic structure.”

Morgan’s organization — a fixture in the community for decades — will be present at the weekend fair to help job seekers who may need some additional training.

“As long as you have the mindset that you want to work and you want to make an honest living, the opportunity is there,” said Morgan. “We want to present that opportunity to the public on Saturday.”

The job fair will happen at the Civic Center from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone 18-years-old and older is welcome to attend, so long as they are wearing a mask. Resumes are not required but are highly encouraged.

If you miss this fair, there is another one happening on March 13.