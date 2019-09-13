City of Savannah breaks ground for new arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday the City of Savannah broke ground on a new $165 million arena. Savannah’s new Arena will be built at the Northeast corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue.

The design team, Perkins and Will, created three different designs for the new arena. Back in March, the team conducted a series of meetings with the public and also met with the council.

A decision on the final design of the new arena is planned to be made Friday afternoon.

Saturday, the City will host a celebration for the new arena with food, fun, games, music, information, feedback booths and neighborhood displays at 1100 West Gwinnett Street. The celebration will be from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

Savannah’s new Arena is being funded through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST.

