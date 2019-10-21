City of Savannah announces second archaeology ordinance meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Monday the City of Savannah announced their plans to host a second meeting to discuss the formation of an archaeology ordinance.

According to officials, the city developed and approved ordinances to protect the National Historic Landmark District, as well as other locally designated historic districts. However, one feature not included in any of these regulations is an archaeology ordinance.

The next archaeology ordinance meeting takes place Thursday, October 24th at the Coastal Georgia Center. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m..

The city plans to share survey results during the meeting. Officials will also begin outlining a strategy for the next steps as they move forward with the creation of an archaeology ordinance.

Parking for the meeting will be available in the Visitor Center Parking Lot accessible from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

