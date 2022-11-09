SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on Thursday will be temporarily suspended and resume on Monday, November 14.

Yard waste collection services will take place on Saturday, November 12.

Dean Forest Landfill and Bacon Park Convenience Center will be closed on Friday and reopen on Saturday.

The City advises residents to remove loose debris from yards and secure garbage cans and recycling bins.