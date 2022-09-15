RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Rincon is announcing a new city manager who will start serving the people of Rincon starting September 19.

According to city officials, the City of Rincon is welcoming Jonathan Lynn as the new city manager next Monday. Lynn graduated Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2002 and received his MBA in Public Administration from Georgia Southern in 2004.

He has worked in the City of Tybee, City of Douglasville, Tyrone, GA, Surry County VA, and most recently Hogansville GA where he was the city manager for the last 2 years.

“I am excited for the new addition to our city, Jonathan brings a wealth of local knowledge and experience and I believe that together we will continue to grow and flourish as a community,” says Mayor Ken Lee.