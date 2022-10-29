PORTAL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds converged on the tiny town of Portal, 12 miles west of Statesboro, to enjoy the town’s annual Turpentine festival which kicked off the festivities with a parade through the city.

In the early 20th century, Portal was a manufacturing town of the all-purpose cleaner, harvested from trees.

“This is something that died quietly in the past. Turpentine commercially ended in the United States in 2001 and it’s just you know the public hardly knows anything about the industry and how important it was,” said Doug Chasserau, Chief Senior Forester of Bulloch County.

Those interested in learning about Turpentine were able to do so by viewing the small museum next to an original turpentine still.

Portal is home to one of the oldest operating stills in the South.