HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV)- The City of Hinesville has issued a boil water advisory for some of their residents on Wednesday.

This advisory is for all customers connected to the City of Hinesville water system east of Wallace Martin Drive.

The boil advisory is to repair a water main break on Highway 84.

Customers who are experiencing the advisory can see tips and some advice on how to continue with a regular day on the CDC’s website.

Customers will be notified immediately when the Advisory is lifted.