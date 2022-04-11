BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Interested in a career in public safety? Well, the City of Beaufort is holding a Public Safety Job Fair on two different days in May.

Whether you’re interested in being a police officer or a firefighter/EMT, you’ll have two opportunities to learn more at the job fair. The job fair will be held at Beaufort City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Wednesday, May 11, and Saturday, May 14.

Active police officers and firefighters from the Beaufort Police Department(BPD) and Fire Department will be at the job fair to discuss career opportunities and what new recruits can expect.

BPD is offering a $5,000 bonus for an officer who is already certified by South Carolina, and up to $2,500 in relocation assistance for candidates from out-of-state. Starting salaries range from $42,484 to $50,000.

The Beaufort Fire Department offers a starting salary of $40,144 to $50,180 depending on overtime. Part-time positions are also available.

The City of Beaufort’s benefits include 12 paid holidays, medical, dental, and vision insurance, tuition assistance, and payment into the South Carolina Retirement System.