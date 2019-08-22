City leaders, residents celebrate second phase of Waters Avenue Streetscape improvements

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Revitalizing Savannah’s Waters Avenue. It’s a dream many people in that community say they never thought would happen. Thursday, Savannah City leaders celebrated the second phase of the Waters Avenue Streetscape Improvement project.

If you take a short drive along Waters between Anderson and Wheaton Streets, you’ll see new sidewalks with brick banding, new stamped concrete crosswalks, and decorative lighting. And, several new businesses have opened up in the area recently.

“We’re not tearing down a lot of stuff, we’re not redoing a lot of stuff, we’re letting people take over the buildings and redo them so I’m excited about where we’re going with this,” says Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach.

Jerome Meadows says he’s known for years that Waters is a gem.

He bought his building 22 years ago.

“It was built in 1901 as an ice house, so it’s got some interesting history. I have a gallery on one end of the building, and I have residents on the other and the rest is given to my art studio,” says Meadows.

Deloach says he’d like to see a grocery store open along Waters Avenue. And, Meadows hopes Waters will transform into an artsy community.

The majority of the project was completed using about 1.8 million dollars in SPLOST funds.







