City leaders, police ask for public’s help in 2019 unsolved Savannah murders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is looking back on their unsolved cases of 2019.

It’s an effort to acquire new leads while encouraging the community to reach out to CrimeStoppers with tips.

There were a total of seven unsolved homicide cases in 2019. Savannah Police investigated 24 homicides in 2019 and of those seven are still unsolved. Police are asking for the community’s help to use resources like CrimeStoppers to report what they see.

The Savannah Police Department solved 17 homicide cases in 2019 of the 24. That number is down from 28 in 2018.

“We’re just here as the homicide unit to just continue to ask for the public’s help to provide any information that you may have to help these families get some justice for their loved ones,” Sergeant Zachary Burdette with the Savannah Police Department said.

Among the seven cases unsolved there were two of the crime scenes that unfolded last year that News 3 was at. Kyle Cook was only 29 years old and Terry Ward was 33. They lost their lives to gun violence far too soon.

Now police are asking that you continue to submit any information that may help them crack open these cases.

“If you consider the seven unsolved homicides that we have to make a difference, clean up our community, save a life and let’s give justice to these seven people right here,” Larry Branson with Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers said.

“If you commit a crime here we will find you. We have among the best law enforcement officers in the country,” Mayor of Savannah, Van Johnson said.

Branson said 30 reports from anonymous citizens have come in so far and officials are urging more people to speak up.

“These investigators have been working on these cases for quite some time. They are still following up on leads involving these cases but any additional information that we can get to assist us with closing these cases would be very much appreciated,” Savannah Chief of Police, Roy Minter said.

“Lives are very very valuable and these lives meant something to their families,” Mayor Johnson said.

Savannah Police say you can report directly to them or use CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous. If you’ve seen something, say something.