City leaders host “Love March” to end gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Prayers and pleas for peace in Savannah’s streets continued at Daffin Park today during a “Love March” hosted by city leaders.

City officials and community members gathered together to ignite a continued effort to end gun violence.

Larry Branson, the Executive Director for the Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers, described the city-wide issue’s impact saying, “Tonight, this afternoon, someone may be drawing their last breath because of gun violence in our community.”

“We cannot and should not be a community that thinks it’s ok to have funerals for 17-year-old’s and to arrest 13-year-old’s for gun violence situations,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter stated.

Alderman Nick Palumbo said the community needs to be more proactive in it’s approach: “We have to prevent that decision from being made in the first place, do more outreach and education and inform our young people of what a huge issue this is for the city of Savannah. This is super important for our community for everyone to have the opportunity to stand together on this issue.”

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said one individual can make a profound impact in the community.

“It doesn’t take 500 people, it takes people who are committed because we all know that changes come from people who believe,” Wilder-Bryan stated.

Savannah’s Mayor called the community to action stating the need for community involvement in reaching out to the proper authorities when they see something.

“We need a community that decides that they’re not scared. We’re tired of burying our young people. Help us enact gun laws in Georgia that make sense.We’re asking your help that as we go forward we not only have some courageous conversations but for us to make some courageous decisions. If it means turning in the person you love then you do that. If you know something, say something. If you see something, say something,” Johnson said.

If you have information about a crime committed in Savannah you can call CrimeStoppers anonymous tip-line: (912)-234-2020.