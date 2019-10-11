City leaders address water and transportation plans in the Canal District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders met with community members to present infrastructure plans for the Canal District.

Thursday night’s presentation, at the Coastal Georgia Center, focused on storm water management and transportation options.

“What we were trying to do is provide a framework for the community regarding water and how it moves in the district,” said Bridget Lidy, the Director of Planning and Urban Development for Savannah.

The plans center around the idea of having a walkable district with trails connecting it to downtown as well as providing basic transportation improvements.

“This area has many challenges as far as ways to get in and out of the district,” said Lidy. “What we’re trying to do is look at alternative ways of doing that.”

Even with a detailed presentation, community members still say many of their questions remain unanswered.

“Well, I felt like that they heard us in many respects. However, there’s still a lot left to be desired,” said Malinda Gwyn, the Vice President of the Cloverdale Neighborhood Association.

“They didn’t say what was going to improve in Carver Village. They didn’t say what was going to improve in Cloverdale because the plan does not include that. But it impacts us,” said Curtis Cooper, President of the Cloverdale Neighborhood Association.

Community members also tell News 3 that many of their concerns are not just centered around infrastructure, like keeping the canal free from garbage.

A main concern for many, however, is traffic flow through the area.

“The traffic now is the most important, it’s a public safety issue,” said Cooper, “then the drainage.”

Members of the community from areas around the Canal District say they are hopeful that the city will address some of their other concerns by the next meeting.

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 6 at the Coastal Georgia Center starting at 6 p.m.