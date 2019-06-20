City-backed clean-up coming to neglected graveyard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the city will now step in to help clean up Evergreen Cemetery on ACL Boulevard in Liberty City. Neglected for decades, Evergreen first opened to serve the African-American community in the Hostess City in 1939. The Mayor’s announcement is really the light at the end of a long tunnel for families with loved ones buried there who have been asking for help for years.

The neglect inside Evergreen is evident. Vegetation covers an untold number of graves. Now, Mayor DeLoach says the city has a game plan. “We should start within 30 days to get it cleaned up, initially, says the Mayor. DeLoach says the city will charge costs back to the owner as well as develop a long-term plan for perpetual care with a third party. WSAV will continue to update progress on this story.