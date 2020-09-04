City and state leaders urge caution over Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Labor Day weekend is a busy travel weekend in most cities. In Georgia, state and local leaders are asking people to stay vigilant and cautious as they anticipate an influx of visitors heading in for the holiday weekend.

The city of Savannah is celebrating American workers by designating September 3rd through the 10th as ‘Labor Week.’ With extra visitors expected, city leaders are asking people to follow safety guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing.

After Memorial Day weekend brought a spike in Georgia’s COVID-19 cases, city and state leaders are reminding people to limit the size of their gatherings.

In a press conference, Mayor Van Johnson announced the ‘Working Savannah’ partnership with the city’s Regional Central Labor Council. He encouraged people to thank a union worker over the holiday weekend, and to remember those who’ve recently lost their jobs.

“When we say Happy Labor Day on Monday, it has a different meaning this year. Some people who were working last year are no longer working, or people who were working are working less hours because of the time that we find ourselves in,” Johnson said.

Gov. Brian Kemp and the First Lady will join the Mayor for a press conference on Friday to encourage public health and safety ahead of the holiday.