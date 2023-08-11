STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Cookie lovers, rejoice! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Statesboro.

The newest installation of the viral cookie franchise will be located at 113 Tormenta Way,

Suite 205 and its doors will officially open Friday, Aug. 18. at 8 a.m.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays

and Saturdays. Cookie flavors rotate on a weekly basis with six flavors to choose from at any given time.

Aside from bringing the viral cookies to the area, the new store will also create 55 jobs in Statesboro.



Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening. Starting

Wednesday, August 23, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.