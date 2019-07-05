Chesterfield family fends off naked intruder who claimed to be the devil

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar's Central Investigation Department on Saturday to demand justice for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at her nursery school in the country's capital in May.

A 29-year-old suspect, Aung Kyaw Myo, was rearrested on Wednesday and charged in the case the next day, Myanmar's deputy police chief, Aung Naing Thu, told reporters on Friday in Naypyitaw, the capital.