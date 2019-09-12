Chemical spill near Georgia Southern rec center contained, police say

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a chemical spill near Georgia Southern’s Recreation Activity Center (RAC) has been contained.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Statesboro Police Department issued an alert about the incident urging the public to avoid the general area. The parking lot was closed for a brief period.

As of 11 a.m., the department says a majority of the parking lot and RAC are back open to students.

Those in the area are urged to stay outside of barriers that have been put up in the area.

Latest posts from WSAV: