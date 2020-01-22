Check that text message

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you have received a text message lately about the delivery of a package, are you sure it’s authentic? A new scam going around indicates it probably isn’t.

“It’s pretty much like a phishing email. Instead of a phishing email, it’s a phishing text, ” says Tom Stephens from the Better Business Bureau.

It may look real enough but the Better Business Bureau warns it’s not a good idea to click on the link in the text. “The primary reason you’re asked to click a link is to get you to a website that (at some point) will ask for personal information and that includes a credit card.”

“The smart thing to do if someone is sending you a text message and you don’t recognize the number is to just delete the whole thing,” said Stephens.

Why a text message? Stephens says most people have wised up about scam emails and are filtering all of them out. He says the scammers are turning to a method of communication they know is being used more and more by most average people.

“95 percent of texts are read and 75 percent are read within the first five minutes of being received so that’s why they’re using it because it’s the most efficient method of communication at this point in time.”

Aside from deleting the text, you can also block the number. “And you can report it to your carrier,” says Stephens. “And if they get enough reports on that same number they can try to take action and shut them down.”

Reminders:

Don’t give out personal or credit card information to anyone who calls, emails or texts you

If you want to track a package you have ordered, you can go directly to the company’s website

Monitor your credit, debit and bank accounts for any suspicious charges and report them immediately to your bank or credit card company