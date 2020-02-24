Chatham Police hosting community meetings

SAVANNAH G.a., (WSAV) – the Chatham County police Department is holding community meetings to discuss public safety issues in the area.

The meetings will focus on the department’s new strategic plan over the next three years as well as crime trends and neighborhood concerns.

A meeting for the West Chatham precinct is being held tonight at 6:30 at Compassion Christian Church. The next meeting will be on March 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Islands High School auditorium.

Police Chief, Jeff Hadley, and his command staff will be presenting information and answering questions from residents and business owners.