Chatham Emergency Services announces new, firefighter recruit academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Emergency Services (CES) is now taking applications for their next Recruit Firefighter Academy.

40 Applicants will be chosen as students and will be paid while they train to become Firefighter / EMTs. Upon graduation there is an immediate pay increase with many additional career advancement opportunities.

“At a time when a lot of people are out of work and feeling insecure, this could be a career change that could bring them a lifetime of security,” says Chief Chuck Kearns of Chatham Emergency Services. “When you’re in emergency services and you’re a first responder, you always have job security. None of us here have missed a day of work or missed a paycheck.”

The Academy begins March 8, 2021. Applications are being accepted until January 21, 2021. To apply, click here.