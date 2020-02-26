Chatham county voters prepare for Georgia primary

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WSAV) – Bernie Sanders is hoping for a better showing in Chatham County in the 2020 primary. In 2016 he received only 7500 of 27,500 democratic votes cast.

Current polling from Real Clear Politics shows Sanders polling just behind Joe Biden in Georgia.

Political professor Bruce Mallard says everything could be different after South Carolina and Super Tuesday. “I think it’s a little early to say, well there’s no stopping any candidate now. It’s all over.”

Mallard says Georgia’s primary still counts in the grand scheme of racking up delegates, but he doesn’t expect high voter turnout. He says incumbent presidents tend to have that impact like Obama in 2012. “He got 2300 votes in Chatham County, because there was no other candidate, and really no reason to vote for him. And the republicans cast 18,000 votes.”

By contrast both parties cast more than 58,000 votes in Chatham County combined in the 2016 primary. Mallard says “so it seems like a contested primary on both sides motivates people to turn out.”

He says many voters see this election as a pivitol moment in U.S. politics. Adding that early voting will be our first clue as to how big Chatham County’s primary turnout will be.

The Georgia primary is coming up on March 24th. The deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed, but there’s still time to register for the general election. For more information go to wsav.com/yourlocalelectionhq.