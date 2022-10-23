SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County voters took advantage of weekend early voting on Saturday, waiting in line at the Board of Election Headquarters and Savannah Civic Center to cast their ballots.

“Because Election Day isn’t a federal holiday yet, I’m going to be busy on that actual day so I’ve got to get it in and make sure I’m getting heard,” one voter told News 3.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting record early voter turnout, with more than 650,000 people already casting their vote.

Even though the White House is not up for grabs in this election, there are consequential races in Georgia on the ballot including Governor, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

“Local voting is the most impactful thing you can do when it comes to voting,” Reed, who voted early Saturday, said. “It’s important to vote for the areas you live in that affect other people.”

Voters are also navigating changes to the process under Georgia’s new election law, the first general election it’s in place.

“I think we all saw those huge lines outside the polling places in the election last year and people getting cut off and waiting in the heat so it’s important to get in without those barriers,” Skip said.

Election officials anticipate early voting turnout will only increase as we get closer to Election Day.

If you want to vote on the weekends, you can do it

Saturdays at the Board of Election Main Office on Eisenhower Dr. from 9am-5pm

Saturdays at the Savannah Civic Center from 9am-5pm

Sundays at the Board of Election Main Office on Eisenhower Dr. from 11am-5pm

Early voting ends Friday, November 4. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.