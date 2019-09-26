Chatham County set to receive a federal mental health grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some federal aid is now on the way for Chatham County with hopes of helping those in need of mental health treatment.

It’s a grant worth nearly $400,000 for the county and it’s set to help improve how the criminal justice system responds to individuals with mental health issues and to hopefully change their outcomes in the long run.

The Department of Justice says the program will be a collaboration with local jails and social service programs. The goal is to hopefully lower the number of low-level offenders with mental health struggles in jail and work to provide services instead of incarceration.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter says this is a step in the right direction.

“A lot of our mentally ill patients are being put in jail and that is a disservice to them. It’s a disservice to us. It’s a disservice to everyone involved. It’s not where they should be,” said Congressman Carter.

The Department of Justice and the Mental Health Collaboration Program will determine where the money will go in Chatham County.