CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect they say shoplifted Wednesday afternoon.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the person attempted to shoplift from Kroger on Johnny Mercer Boulevard on May 4 around 1 p.m. They ended up leaving the store, instead shoplifting from a nearby Ace Hardware.

CCPD urges anyone who knows the suspect or has information on the incidents to call 912-651-4717, submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.