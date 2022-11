CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a missing teen last seen at 6:00 a.m. this morning.

Police say that Reagan Luise Vaughn, 14, was last seen in the 1400 block of Ogeechee Road. She was wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie, and black Converse platform shoes.

Regan is 5’4″ and weighs 104lbs with green eyes and black hair with blonde roots.

Anyone with information related to Reagan’s whereabouts should call 911.