SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who left home and did not return.

According to police, Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, left home on Saturday without his cell phone and medication and has not returned to the home located on Dukes Way.

Police describe San Juan as 6 feet tall and weighing about 210lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms and hands as well as on his back.

He may be driving his father’s vehicle, a black 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with GA tag TEP 9688.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department

Please call police if you know his whereabouts or have any information about San Juan. You can call 911 or our non-emergency number at 912-652-6500.