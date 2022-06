SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police department is searching for a missing child. The child is 15-month-old August Washington and the police say that the child is with 33-year-old Tyquell Washington. Both are pictured in the image above.

The pair were last seen just before 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Murphey’s Express on Pooler Parkway after a car accident near the Costco.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.