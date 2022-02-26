SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman is now recovering after being rescued from a marsh on Friday.

Chatham County police officers responded to a call about a woman in distress who had wandered into a marsh located near Lehigh Avenue and could not be found.

Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) patrol officers, marine patrol and the Chatham County Helicopter Eagle One all began to search for the woman. The woman was eventually located approximately 1/4 of a mile into the marsh.

She was rescued and then transported to the hospital for treatment.

“We never know who might need us, when, or where. But we’re always here to respond and proud to serve,” CCPD said in a Facebook post.