Chatham County police department to begin Issuing tickets for violators caught by school zone speed cameras

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department will begin issuing tickets and fines today for violators caught by school zone speed cameras, and the department is concerned that they may be writing hundreds of tickets every week.

Cameras were activated on Monday, August 16, 2021, for a warning period designed to give the department time to work out any technical issues with the cameras, and give motorists a chance to get used to the new enforcement. But despite signage at all locations, news announcements, social media posts, and messages to parents and staff at local schools, the department still wrote hundreds of warnings every week during the 30-day warning period.

The cameras are in school zones around Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle and Marshpoint Elementary, and St. Andrews School. The cameras are activated one hour before the start of school, remain active throughout the school day, and until one hour after the final school bell.

Drivers will not be issued a ticket until they are going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. The ticket is a civil issue and will not take any points off of a license, but will result in a fine. The fine is set by state law and is $75, plus a $25 processing fee for the first offense. Any subsequent offenses will carry a fine of $125, plus a $25 processing fee. Motorists will pay the fine online, and will also have the opportunity to appeal the citation to a judge.