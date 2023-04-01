SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon.

The victim was Shawn Brooks, 29. He was discovered shortly after 4 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of W. Tahoe.

This information comes from a press release by the Chatham County Police Department. At this time, detectives do not believe that this was a random act of violence but the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released.