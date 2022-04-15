SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some future police officers got to take part in some special training. The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) sponsored Fitness Day at Bethesda Academy on Thursday.

They set up a mini obstacle course to test the boys’ agility, flexibility and overall physical fitness. Organizers say the event also builds relationships between kids and cops.

“It’s good to be able to actually engage with them. To meet them outside of responding to calls for services, kinda just being out here and having some fun with them,” said CCPD officer, Esquina White.

About 35 students, in grades 6th through 8th, took part in the event.