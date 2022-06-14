CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing 30 years in prison for pleading guilty to child exploitation charges.

Rodney Bryant, 37, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The production charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and up to 30, along with five years to life of supervised release, financial penalties and restitution, and registration as a sex offender when released.

“Pedophiles who produce child pornography and share it on the Internet doom exploited children to a lifetime of victimization,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Thanks to the diligence and determination of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, Rodney Bryant will be held accountable for these heinous crimes.”

According to court documents and testimony, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Savannah Police Department searched Bryant’s residence in 2020 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided cybertips about images of child sexual abuse to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators seized dozens of electronic devices from Bryant’s home, and found thousands of images of child sexual abuse and child erotica on those devices. The investigation determined Bryant produced many of those images in Georgia and at his previous residence in Fort Drum, N.Y.

“Bryant is a predator who not only abused children, but he also recorded these horrible acts for others to see. Thankfully, he will no longer be able to continue his deplorable acts of abuse and we all can breathe a little easier,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI and its partners will continue to find, arrest and prosecute those who seek to exploit our most vulnerable population.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Savannah Police Department.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.