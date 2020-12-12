Chatham County Health Dept. to host free flu shot event Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, it’s not too late. The Chatham County Health Department is holding a free flu shot event Sunday, December 13.

The walk-up event will be held during outdoor church services across the street from Connor’s Temple Baptist Church at 10 West Gwinnett Street from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

YMCA of Coastal Georgia and Healthy Savannah are teaming up with the health department as part of the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health Grant, focusing on reducing the risk of African Americans contracting the seasonal flu.

According to the health department, getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the flu, especially for those at high risk of severe illness, including children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes and people 65 years and older.

The Flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death by about half.

Not only does it protect the person getting vaccinated, but the people around them as well. Getting the flu vaccine has shown to lower the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.