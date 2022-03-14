CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As cases continue dropping across the Coastal Empire, the Chatham County Health Department is altering some of the services they offer.

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination will continue to be available in Chatham County, but locations will be moved to smaller buildings to match the demand.

Beginning Mar. 17 through April, all public COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Health Department’s West Chatham site, located on the campus of Georgia Tech at 250 Technology Circle in Pooler.

After Mar. 16, there will be no testing at the Savannah Civic Center through April due to previously scheduled events at that location.

New self service options are also coming to Chatham County. In early April, the Health Department expects to receive a self-testing kiosk, dispensing free PCR self-tests 24-hours a day at the main clinic on Eisenhower Drive. More details will be released soon.

Mar. 31 will be the final day for vaccinations at the COVID-19 Vaccination Annex at 1249

Eisenhower Drive. Vaccinations will be relocated to the main Health Department clinic located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.

Mobile vaccination clinics will continue to be offered at various locations throughout Chatham County by C.O.R.E.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have the cooperation and generosity of the City of Savannah and

Chatham County in letting us use the Civic Center and the Annex site for such a long time,” said

Dr. Chris Rustin, Administrator of the Chatham County Health Department. “During the peak

demand of testing and vaccinations, we could not have adequately served the community

without these facilities.”

For more information or to pre-register for a test or vaccination, visit the Coastal Health District website here.

“The pandemic isn’t over, and as long as COVID continues to circulate, new variants can

develop and bring another surge in cases,” said Dr. Rustin. “These changes reflect our need to

adjust to the situation at hand. Should demand change again in the future, we’ll expand again

to meet it. In the meantime, if you do become sick, or if you’re exposed, or if you still need to

get up to date on your vaccinations, we’re here and ready to assist you.”