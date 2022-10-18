SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department will hold a drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 in the parking lot of the Savannah Civic Center.

No appointment is necessary. Residents are asked to use the Civic Center’s Liberty Street entrance.

The health department will file most insurance. Medicare and Medicaid will also be accepted. Residents without insurance are asked to pay an administrative fee of $21.93.

Another drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus at 210 Technology Circle.

The flu vaccine is also available at the health department, by appointment, during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday. For more information click here.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age.