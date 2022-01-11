Chatham County Health Department scales back to essential services only

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Staffing shortages and COVID infections are causing the Chatham County Health Department (CCHD) to scale back its operations to essential services only.

CCHD says it will only offer the following services:

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Childhood immunizations required for school attendance

Infectious Disease Services (STD/TB/HIV)

Contraception services

Babies Can’t Wait

Child dental services

Pediatric COVID vaccines

“Like so many other organizations right now, we’re working to find the right balance between keeping our doors open and keeping our patients and employees healthy and safe,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Administrator of the Chatham County Health Department. “We’ll go back to normal operations just as soon as our staffing levels improve.”

CCHD says Environmental Health services, Vital Records or the county’s COVID testing and vaccination sites are exempt from the shift.

For local COVID testing information, click or tap here. For local vaccine information, click or tap here.