Chatham County Commissioners approve millions in funding for projects for SPLOST Seven

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Commissioners approved millions in spending using SPLOST dollars. SPLOST Seven, a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, will be on the ballot for voters this fall. Everything from road construction projects to new recreation facilities, leaders already have a plan of how the money will be spent, if voters approve.

400 million dollars would be generated for Chatham County over the next six years if SPLOST Seven is approved by voters in November. 30 million dollars will be spent on road improvements, 30 million on drainage, and another 34 million on recreation, including indoor recreation facilities.

One of the biggest projects on the county’s list is building a new judicial complex. That’s expected to happen at the corner of Oglethorpe where the old Chatham County Jail used to sit. The building was demolished last year.

“It’s critical. We’re out of space at the existing courthouse, we are currently renting space for some of the DA staff and everything else, and we’d like to get out of that rental space and have a first class facility,” says Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott.

The county also approved just over 3 million dollars for the new Eastside Learning Center on Wheaton Street.

Savannah would receive 152 million dollars generated from the tax.



