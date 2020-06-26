Chatham County commissioners approve 2021 budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County 2021 budget passed unanimously Friday. At more than $205.624,179 for the general fund, the balanced budget reflects the impact of the pandemic.

The 2021 property tax revenue is projected to go up by only about 2.3 percent, and sales tax revenue could drop by nearly 8 percent.

During Friday’s meeting, Chatham County Board of Commissioners Chair Al Scott said: “I know we only have roughly 12 to 13 percent of our budget based on sales tax, but that entire 12 to 13 percent is at risk.”

In fact, Scott has already asked county staff to cut back on unnecessary spending and all travel — steps that might have to carry over into the next fiscal year which starts July 1.

Scott says these measures are necessary to assure that the county doesn’t fall into a deficit, putting at risk the reserve fund that stands at around 30 percent of the total budget.

“If we had a hurricane this season then we would be in deficit spending mode that we cannot afford to be in as a county government,” he said.