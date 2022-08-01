SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Chatham County Commission has named an Interim County Manager, as County Manager Lee Smith remains suspended from the position. County leaders still won’t say why Smith was suspended.

On Friday, commissioners voted to appoint Assistant County Manager Michael Kaigler to the interim manager position. They haven’t said how long he will remain in the position because county leaders say they don’t know how long Lee Smith will be on administrative leave. News 3 first reported Smith’s suspension last week.

In a written statement regarding Smith’s suspension, Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said “Regarding the Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, the County Commission met and discussed his administrative leave. The County Manager will remain on administrative leave until further notice. There is no further comment on this matter currently.”