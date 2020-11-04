Chatham County Board of Elections continues counting absentee ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Of 107,353 votes included in Tuesday’s returns, 15,078 were absentee-by-mail ballots, according to the Chatham County Board of Elections. Less than 24 hours after tabulation started, Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges says work is being done now to process and count an additional 25,000 absentee ballots.

The task can be tedious because a voter’s intention is often questioned by computers scanning the ballots. If that happens, staff members from the Board of Elections and members from both the Democrat and Republican parties must adjudicate or determine what the voter intended on his or her ballot.

On Wednesday evening, Bridges says the board will begin incorporating 9,425 of the remaining 25,000 absentee-by-mail ballots that have not been reported. He says “we will continue to count until completion.”

The Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections says it is important to note that no results are final until they are certified. That cannot happen until every ballot is counted.

“The most important thing at this stage of the game is to do it right,” said Mahoney. “So that’s what we’re doing. The Board of Registrars is doing it right. We’re doing it right. we’re going to get every vote counted.”

On Tuesday night, the Chatham County Board of Registrars says 41,470 people had returned requested absentee ballots. A little more than 50 thousand people requested one.

Mahoney says voter turnout among registered voters may sit at around 65 percent, which is low for a presidential election. Typically, voter turnout is at around 75 percent.