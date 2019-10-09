Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts Operation New Hope Graduation/Adoption Event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff s Office (CCSO) announces they will be holding an adoption event on Saturday, October 12 at the Chatham County Sheriff s Complex, 1050 Carl Griflin Dr.. It will take place in Parking Lot A from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.. 

The CCSO will have seven dogs up for adoption. The public is invited.

CCSO’s Inmate program Operation New Hope is a partnership with Chatham County Animal Services and other rescue groups in the region.

The program is intended to increase inmate skill sets, decrease recidivism, and expand the probability of adoption in the trained shelter dogs.

