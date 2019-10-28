Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office closely monitoring sex offenders ahead of Halloween

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV)- In just three days Chatham County streets will be flooded with trick or treaters looking to enjoy Halloween, but safety can be a big concern especially when children are knocking on stranger’s doors.

With over 600 registered sex offenders in the county, Sheriff John Wilcher said they just don’t have the manpower or the jurisdiction to physically keep them off the streets.

Halloween is exciting for children, they get to dress up and people give them candy, but for parents it can be scary, especially when the county you live in ranks third in the state when it comes to convicted sex offenders.

“We keep a close monitor on them and everything I’d love to bring them all here that night and house them but I just don’t have the staff and the ability to do it,” said Wilcher. “So that’s why I tell kids to always go with a parent, somebody’s that’s got adult supervision.”

Wilcher said at the moment his staff is looking at over 600 registered sex offenders throughout the county. Only two of which are considered violent.

“I have five people who keep track of these people all the time and they look for them and talk to them once a week,” said Wilcher. “And you know we stay on top of all that and like I said the predators, we monitor them.”

Chatham County parents can also monitor these offenders themselves before trick-or-treating, just visit the county police departments website click on crime, then sex offenders.

Using your zip code, you can see a map of which offenders are living near you and why they’re on the registry.

“It lists all the sex offenders, where they live at, they’re pictures and everything else is in there, we keep it very up to date,” said Wilcher.

Both the county police department and the sheriff’s office say they will be heavily patrolling on Halloween night.

“Make sure to have a light or a vest that’s lighted up or something so people can see them you know at night everything,” said Wilcher. “Like I said if they run into problems always look for a police officer or a deputy sheriff’s or something and we’d be more than happy to help them.”

For those in Savannah, police sare suggesting trick treaters should hit the streets between 5 and 8 p.m. They also suggest you only visit familiar and well-lit neighborhoods.