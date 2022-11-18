SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is looking for a person of interest in connection with a recent check fraud case.

CCPD says they typically see an uptick in fraud and scams during the holidays.

Police say one way to protect yourself from check fraud is by never mailing checks from your home mailbox. Thieves can steal your mail before it is picked up by your postal carrier, and then alter the checks to look like they’re made out to different people and in different amounts.

Please use the more secure U.S. Postal Service blue boxes for outgoing mail that contains checks or gift cards.

If you have information or recognize the individual pictured in the surveillance photos below, contact detectives at 912-651-4717, or send a tip through the department’s online tip form found here: You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.