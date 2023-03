CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says it’s investigating a death after a man’s body was found at a local business.

Police say that they arrived at the business located on the 4500 block of Ogeechee Road around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to police, the death appears to be accidental and no foul play is suspected.

Police are withholding the identity of the individual to alert the next of kin first.

This is an ongoing investigation.