Chatham Co. Police Identify 2nd Suspect in Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill Shooting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department announced the identity of a second suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill.

The robbery & shooting happened on March 24th at the business, located at 5710 Ogeechee Road.

Witnesses say two men entered the restaurant through the back door and demanded money. During the robbery, the victim was shot.

Police have identified Justin Campbell as a suspect in the case. Campbell is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for the $10,000 reward.

On September 27th Chatham County Police arrested the first suspect, 24-year-old Anthony Raife and charged him with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with this case. The investigation is continuing.

