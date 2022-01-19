Chatham Co. leaders discuss tax for transportation projects, disagree over timing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County leaders are proposing a new tax to fund transportation projects. The proposed penny tax, called TSPLOST, would provide $420 million in funding to the eight municipalities.

The funds would be used for things like road improvements and drain repairs, among others. In response to community confusion about the need for another tax, Chairman Chester Ellis said there isn’t enough money from other taxes to fully cover these projects.

“This was designed to fill that gap so that we’d have a complete program rather than in spots,” Ellis said. “That’s what brought about this whole thing in the first place, from folks talking about what they needed in their neighborhoods and so that’s why I said – you heard me say it to all the elected officials – this should be neighborhood-driven.”

County commissioners and leaders from all eight municipalities met on Wednesday to discuss the proposal.

Initially, commissioners were considering a resolution to put the tax vote on the May 2022 ballot. But on Wednesday, some leaders raised concern about having it on the ballot with the Republican primary for Governor.

“We have a very contentious GOP election and this is a county-wide election, that’s going to drive out a lot of conservative voters in Savannah and the last time I checked that block does not like tax increases,” said Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Ellis said he’s met with leaders from every municipality and they’ve all submitted their priorities, but he said he’s waiting on Savannah.

“We were getting ready from today to write the resolution that would go on the ballot,” Ellis said. “That’s why I scheduled for next week when we have our commission meeting to do the resolution from the county because I would have had everybody else’s resolution.”

City Manager Jay Melder said Savannah fully supports the tax but has some hesitations, indicating the city would like to see a stronger commitment to county-wide transportation.

“We also have some concerns about the timing for when we would want to put it on the referendum,” Melder said. “That concern comes out of not wanting more time for ourselves but wanting to make sure that TSPLOST is set up to be successful.”

After Wednesday’s meeting, Chairman Ellis said it’s still up in the air if the tax will be on the May or November ballot. He said commissioners will discuss it during their executive session.

If the referendum is on the May ballot, leaders would have to submit the exact wording of the vote to the Board of Elections by Feb. 22. If it is voted on in May and passes, collections would begin in October.